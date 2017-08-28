Liverpool transfer news: £30m+ Euro 2016 winner on verge of move, Italian giants want snubbed ace

Liverpool are reportedly closing in on a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches, with the youngster joining in a possible £30m+ deal.

The 20-year-old struggled in his first season in Bavaria last year, and in turn it has raised the possibility of an exit as he looks to rediscover the form he displayed for Benfica and Portugal.

According to The Sun, who have picked up on reports from Sky Italia, Liverpool are deep in talks with Bayern over a move for Sanches, and it would seem as though they have forced their way to the front of the queue with the likes of AC Milan and Chelsea also linked.

It’s added that Liverpool would need to splash out in excess of £30m to land the Portuguese international, but given the transfer fees around Europe this summer, that is surely seen as an absolute bargain for a player with real quality and his best years ahead of him.

Sanches was left out of the Bayern squad at the weekend due to transfer discussions, and so it would be a huge move if Liverpool are able to land his signature before Thursday as Jurgen Klopp has seemingly been desperate to bolster his midfield all summer.

Meanwhile, despite the German tactician downplaying the decision to drop Simon Mignolet from his squad against Arsenal on Sunday, speculation has suggested that the Belgian shot-stopper is attracting interest.

The Sun report that Napoli are keen on him as they look to replace Pepe Reina who looks set for a move to Paris Saint-Germain, with the Spaniard seen bidding an emotional farewell to supporters after the win over Atalanta on Sunday.

Klopp insisted that he was merely ‘resting’ Mignolet, but the strange decision coupled with these latest rumours would suggest it’s worth keeping an eye on things at Liverpool ahead of the deadline.