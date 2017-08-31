Arsenal handed massive boost as star looks set to stay at club beyond tonight’s deadline, Italian side withdraw interest in £35M-rated stalwart

Arsenal have been handed a huge boost today after reports emerged that star centre-back Shkodran Mustafi is set to stay at the club beyond tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline, as Italian side Inter Milan withdrew their interest in German international, according to the Evening Standard.

As reported by the Evening Standard, Inter Milan director of football Walter Sabatini has ruled out the arrival of Mustafi from the Gunners after he declared that the Serie A side’s business was done for the window.

Arsenal were willing to let Mustafi go this summer as per the Evening Standard, with the Gunners looking to recoup the £35M they paid to sign him from Valencia last summer as per the Express.

Inter had preferred to loan Mustafi with the deal including an option to buy at the end of season, which was something that did Arsenal were not keen on as written by the Evening Standard, with the Italian preferring to settle for their current defensive options rather than dip into the transfer market for one.

With the news that Mustafi is set to stay at the Emirates this season, it’ll come as a big boost for Arsenal and their fans, as some were starting to be worried over their side’s lack of defensive depth.