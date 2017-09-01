£60m rated Chelsea star could still depart today, Spanish transfer window remains open

Diego Costa could still get the move he’s been wishing for back to his beloved Atletico Madrid with talks ongoing.

The Spanish transfer deadline does not shut until midnight tonight which would allow a switch for the Spanish International to still be granted.

Sky Sports have reported that the representatives of Chelsea and Atletico remain in discussion despite the British window closing last night. The deal would ideally have to be completed by 11pm in order to comply with the need to finalize Champions League squads before the night is over.

Costa initially cost the Blues £32m from Atletico three years ago, but has made no denial that he is desperate to return. Chelsea are however rumored to have put a £60m asking price on the striker’s head, which may just be too much for the Spanish side. (Fee’s per The Metro.)

The transfer saga of Costa has been one of the most prominent story’s of the summer after the striker appeared to exile himself back to Brazil rather than join up with Chelsea.

Both Antonio Conte and Costa have expressed publicly their feelings for each each-other. The Spanish international gave a damning interview with ESPN on his feeling towards the Blues, while the Italian manager publicly laughed off the comments from Costa.

It remains to be seen as to whether a deal will get over the line in time before the end of today but one thing that is for sure is that the drama of this summer’s window is set to continue despite the British window slamming shut last night.