Liverpool braced for transfer assault on February 1, crucial talks to begin

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can is reportedly set to be the subject of a big transfer push from Juventus who are aiming to sign him up on a free next summer.

The 23-year-old has less than 12 months remaining on his current contract with Liverpool, and as of yet, there has been no real suggestion that the two parties are edging closer to agreeing on a renewal.

In turn, that has raised serious question marks over his future at Anfield beyond this season, and according to Tuttosport, Juventus are ready to complicate matters further.

It’s claimed that Can is open to the idea of moving to Turin next summer and would join the Serie A champions if he runs his contract down with Liverpool.

Naturally, the Merseyside giants and Jurgen Klopp will be desperate to keep hold of him as he has shown real improvements and development over the last year or so, but it may well be out of their hands if they can’t get him to agree to a new contract.

It’s unlikely that Juventus will make their move in January to try and sign Can in a cut-price deal with six months left on his contract. Instead, Tuttosport report that they will wait until February 1 when he is able to discuss his future with other clubs, and negotiations could start over a contract if he has plans to move on from Liverpool.

With months to go before we get to that stage, plenty can change. However, this latest report will surely raise concern levels at Liverpool.