£138m Premier League star will still leave his club, footballing legend believes a deal will still be on the table

Footballing legend Ronaldinho has claimed that Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho will still get the chance to leave Liverpool for Barcelona despite the deal not being completed this summer.

While it was reported by Sky Sports that a fee of £138m was ready to be paid by the Spanish giants, a deal never came to fruition and Coutinho remains a Liverpool captive player.

It appears however that the once Barcelona star and Brazilian legend Ronaldinho loves winding up Liverpool fans just as much as anyone as he’s stated that Coutinho will still have his chance to sign for the Spanish side.

The Mirror have reported that Ronaldinho believes, “They made it clear how much they wanted him and I am sure that they will come back for him.”

Ronaldinho spent five years at Barcelona between 2003 and 2008 achieving a plethora of team and personal accolades which included winning the Champions League and the Ballon D’or. Liverpool’s playmaker will undoubtedly look at what the Brazilian legend accomplished at Barca and will feel a move for himself could help him to hopefully reach the levels that Ronaldinho hit while playing at the Camp Nou.

However, while Ronaldinho’s comments may give many Liverpool fans sleepless nights again, he did offer some comforting words for the Reds. The legend stated that Coutinho would now have no chance but to knuckle down at Anfield with the World Cup looming ever so close.