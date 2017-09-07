Chelsea hot prospect slammed by national team coach for under-21 snub

Chelsea prospect Charly Musonda has been criticised after snubbing the chance to represent the Belgium Under-21 team.

Musonda is reported to have told the Belgian FA he didn’t want to be involved with the U21’s Euro 2019 qualifying clash with Turkey.

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez is believed to be unhappy with the young Chelsea forward’s snub.

As reported by Belgian media outlet DH, Martinez said, “Johan (Walem) has one of the most complicated jobs in football, to manage to involve U21s who are very talented and who, sometimes, feel that going there is not rewarding. That’s the truth.”

Though Martinez failed to name Musonda, the inference was clear for the Chelsea player.

“They are players that are important in their club, and whose next goal is to be part of the national team.”

“It’s our role, and I include myself here, to let them know how important it is for these young players to go with the U21s and win games.”

Eden Hazard has yet to play for Chelsea this season after an ankle injury, but the forward flew back to Belgium for the World Cup qualifiers.

Hazard was similarly critical of his Chelsea team-mate, saying “I don’t know the reason for him not coming to the U21s. However, he should have come, even if he didn’t want to. In my five years there, no young player has come through at Chelsea.”

Musonda has made a single first team appearance for Chelsea since being plucked from the Anderlecht youth academy.