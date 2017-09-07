Chelsea launch last-ditch bid to unload £50m problem with Turkish giants set to make move

Chelsea are set to make a last-ditch attempt to Diego Costa.

The controversial forward has remained in Brazil over the summer, and has refused to return to training with the Premier League champions.

Costa’s hopes of rejoining Atletico Madrid have been complicated by the Spanish club’s transfer ban which ends in the New Year.

According to Spanish news outlet OK Diario, Turkish club Besiktas could loan the Spain international until the January transfer window.

The Turkish transfer window is still open, and Costa is likely to demand a release clause should his return to Atletico still happen.

Costa remains in Brazil, and any hopes of reconciling with Chelsea appears to be over after the club cleared his training ground locker and removed his Range Rover from the training ground.

Chelsea had hoped to bring in £50m for Costa’s services but are likely to accept a loan deal given the breakdown of their relationship with the player.

Eden Hazard remains hopeful that Costa can resolve his differences with Chelsea.

As reported in Metro, Hazard said, “Diego and I have been playing together for three years, we have won everything together except for the Champions League.”

“It’s a pleasure to play with him, he’s a top player and a top person. I would like to see him come back, but I don’t make the decisions. I hope he can find a solution so that we can see him back on the pitch soon.”