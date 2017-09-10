Liverpool injury news: Horrible setback feared in U23s clash for injury-prone ace

Liverpool forward Danny Ings has been closing in on full fitness in recent weeks, but there are real fears that he has suffered a setback.

The 25-year-old has been blighted by injuries since moving to Liverpool from Burnley in 2015, tearing his ACL less than three months after moving to Anfield.

After suffering another ACL problem, he spent the following summer in rehabilitation and has constantly been faced with troubles since as he has been limited to just 11 appearances for the club.

It seems as though his bad luck may well have struck again as after featuring in Liverpool’s U23 game against Manchester City on Sunday, he was forced to limp off after a number of heavy challenges.

Naturally, the hope is that it’s just a precaution as he may well have felt something and opted to play it safe and come off before doing any real damage.

However, given his issues in recent years, it’s going to be an anxious wait to determine whether or not it’s something more serious as he’ll be desperate to avoid another lengthy lay-off and will hope to feature for Jurgen Klopp’s side this season.

