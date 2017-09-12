(Watch) £23M Chelsea star Davide Zappacosta scores world-class fluke to give Blues lead in opening Champions League match

New Chelsea player Davide Zappacosta scored a world-class fluke to give his side the lead in their opening Champions League match against Qarabag at Stamford Bridge this evening.

Zappacosta, who completed his £23M switch the Blues from Torino on Deadline Day according to the Mirror, scored a fabulous fluke this evening, as the Italian international skipped past two players on the right wing before hitting what should’ve been a cross into the area, however the ball ended up beating the Qarabag keeper and doubling the home side’s lead.

With quality like that, it wouldn’t surprise me to see Zappacosta eventually replace Victor Moses as right-wing-back in the Blues starting line-up.