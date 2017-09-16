Liverpool team news: Want-away star given first start of the season

Liverpool have made seven changes to their starting line-up for Saturday’s game with Burnley including a first start of the season for Philippe Coutinho.

The Brazilian handed in a transfer request last month amid strong interest from Barcelona as he missed Liverpool’s first five games of the season due to a back injury, according to Goal.com.

Daniel Sturridge replaces the suspended Sadio Mane up front with both club captains in James Milner and Jordan Henderson related to the bench.

Simon Mignolet returns in goal in place of Loris Karius with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson returning to their respective full-back positions.

Ragnar Klavan partners Joel Matip ahead of the dropped Dejan Lovren after a horrific midweek performance against Sevilla in the Champions League.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain still waits for his first start in Liverpool colours.

Liverpool starting XI: Mignolet, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Klavan, Robertson, Milner, Can, Coutinho, Salah, Firmino, Sturridge

Liverpool subs: Karius, Lovren, Moreno, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Chamberlain, Solanke