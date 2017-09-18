Tottenham dealt transfer blow, PL target to get pay rise after summer snub

Tottenham have reportedly been dealt a transfer blow as Leicester City are set to offer Demarai Gray a new contract to tie him down to a long-term deal.

The 21-year-old has struggled for regular playing time with the Foxes since his switch from Birmingham City in 2015, as although he’s made 55 appearances in two years with the club, he hasn’t been able to nail down a starting place.

SEE MORE:

Tottenham given major boost as 18-goal transfer target refuses new contractTottenham injury news: Pochettino confirms setback, explains key absence

Chelsea midfielder: Tottenham are bigger rivals to us than Arsenal

In turn, speculation unsurprisingly surfaced over an exit this past summer, with The Mirror reporting that Leicester rejected bids from both Tottenham and Bournemouth, the latter seeing a £30m deal rebuffed.

To end talk of a departure, it seems as though Leicester are ready to offer Gray a new improved long-term contract which will see him get a £25,000-a-week pay-rise with further talks said to be scheduled for this week.

As a result, it looks as though the winger could commit and continue to put pressure on Craig Shakespeare to play him, leaving both Tottenham and Bournemouth disappointed over their failure to prise him away.

Despite being forced to come off the bench for all five of his Premier League appearances so far this season, it’s evident that Leicester still believe he has a bright future ahead of him, and they’re keen to ensure that he enjoys better times with them moving forward rather than a domestic rival.