Man Utd ace plays hardball on new contract, offer falls short of demands

Man Utd midfielder Marouane Fellaini has reportedly not yet accepted the club’s offer of a contract renewal as they haven’t met his demands.

The 29-year-old is in the final year of his current deal, and Jose Mourinho hasn’t been shy in publicly stating how important he feels the Belgian is to the squad.

However, as reported by The Daily Mail, that hasn’t translated into a new contract that Fellaini has considered acceptable as of yet, with talks ongoing between the two parties.

Man Utd’s latest proposal is understood to have fallen short of what the Belgian international wants, and it’s noted that the fact he turns 30 in November could be a problematic factor as United have a policy of offering rolling contracts with Fellaini likely to be pursuing a longer deal.

The Mail note that the former Everton ace has attracted interest from elsewhere in recent months, and so United may well be advised to act quickly to find an agreement or they risk losing him.

With the likes of Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Ander Herrera in the squad, it’s debatable as to whether losing Fellaini would hurt them that much. Nevertheless, he would need to be replaced for quality and depth and so much depends on how badly Mourinho wants to keep him.

Having joined the club from Everton in 2013, he hasn’t convinced the entire Man Utd fanbase with his abilities, and so a move elsewhere might not be the worst thing to happen.