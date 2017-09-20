Liverpool set to lose £23M-rated star next summer should club fail to agree new deal with player, disagreements over release clause proving to be a stumbling point

Liverpool could be set to lose 23-year-old German international Emre Can next summer on a free should the Reds fail to agree a new contract with the midfielder, with disagreements over the player’s release clause proving to be a stumbling point in negotiations, according to the Sun.

Can moved to Anfield in the summer 2014 after Liverpool activated the player’s €12M (£9.75M) release clause in order to sign him from Bayer Leverkusen as per Sky Sports, however now it could be the Reds who suffer from a release clause as they desperately try and keep hold of the midfielder, as per the Sun.

As reported by the Sun, Jurgen Klopp’s side are looking to sign the player down to a new deal with the club, however they Reds are unwilling to insert what they deem is a low release clause in the player’s new deal, which is something that could see the midfielder leave on a free next summer.

This unwilling to insert a low release clause into Can’s contract may see Liverpool cash in on the Germany star in January report the Sun, with Juventus keen on securing the signature of Can after they had a £23M bid for the German international rejected on Deadline Day.

Should Liverpool fail to tie Can down to a new deal at Anfield due to disagreements over the player’s release clause, it could prove to be huge mistake should the 23-year-old end up leaving on free next summer.