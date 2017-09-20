This Bayern Munich star was at fault for Coutinho’s failed Barcelona move

Liverpool had a bid rejected for Bayern Munich’s Thomas Muller last month as they search for replacements for the potentially outgoing Philippe Coutinho, with the rejected offer seemingly now having a had much bigger impact that first perceived, according to the Mirror.

German news outlet Bild state that the Merseyside club identified Muller as a replacement for 25-year-old Coutinho, who was being very heavily pursued by Barcelona, with the Spanish side having had multiple bids rejected by the Reds for the Brazilian, as the La Liga giants made no secret their desire to replace Neymar with the Liverpool star, as per the Mirror.

Liverpool went on to reject nine-figure bids from Barcelona for Coutinho, however Bild state that this was only after Jurgen Klopp’s side had failed in an attempt to sign Muller, after Bayern rejected an approach for the 28-year-old.

This therefore lead to Barca turning their attentions to Borussia Dortmund’s Ousmane Dembele report the Mirror, who they ended up signing for a club-record fee.

Following these reports emerging surrounding Liverpool failed attempt to sign Muller, it’s makes you wonder how different things could’ve been for the Reds should they have replaced Coutinho with the Germany international.