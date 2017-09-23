Chelsea confirmed line-up vs Stoke City: CFC fans rejoice over key snub

Chelsea face a tough test on Saturday afternoon as they head to the Bet365 Stadium to take on Stoke City hoping to continue their good form.

The reigning Premier League champions sit in third place in the table ahead of kick-off, having successfully recovered from their opening-day loss to Burnley to rattle off three wins and a draw.

As for Stoke, they’ve shown very recently that they can cause the top sides problems at home having held Man Utd, but they still sit in the bottom half of the table and will be desperate for another positive result to start pushing up the standings.

It appears as though one key decision from Antonio Conte has delighted the majority of Chelsea supporters, and that is the decision to leave defender Gary Cahill on the bench.

Instead, the Italian tactician has gone with a back three of Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger, and it’s fair to say that many agree with the decision based on the comments thread that quickly followed the announcement.

Eden Hazard isn’t fit enough to start, but he has been named amongst the substitutes and will be hoping to feature at some point.

YESS NO CAHILL — AC (@TacticalAC) September 23, 2017

Yessssss no Cahill!!! — DrogBoss (@Drogbossed) September 23, 2017

NO CAHILL YESSSSS — ????? (@RightCentreBack) September 23, 2017

Good to see Cahill is on the bench — Oke Umurhohwo (@stalyf) September 23, 2017

YESSSSS NO CAHILLL AHAHHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAA — kamal (@zeniusboy) September 23, 2017