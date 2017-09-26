‘Liverpool fans are not entertained’ – LFC legend blasts defensive liabilities

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has insisted that the club’s supporters are not finding this current team entertaining.

The Sky Sports pundit was referring to the lack of defensive solidity in the team, which often gives their opponents a chance of coming away from encounters with something to show for their efforts.

There’s no denying that Liverpool are entertaining for the neutral fans, scoring 12 goals and conceding 11 in just six Premier League games this season, but Carragher has argued that no Reds fan wants to see this continue as they ultimately keep leaving themselves open to disappointment.

“Entertainment, for me, means you enjoy it. I was watching Liverpool [against Leicester] in the pub. It goes 2-0, 3-1 but no one can relax. Everyone is still on edge,” he told MNF, as seen in the video below.

“What Liverpool fans want to see isn’t so much 3-2s and 3-3s but streetwise footballers who know what to do when they need to go and win a game and how to hold onto a game.”

He makes an excellent point as it’s all well and good relying on your attacking quality to bail you out of sticky situations. However, it’s an unsustainable strategy as it doesn’t offer any real consistency over a long season and Liverpool must either address their flaws in the upcoming transfer windows or find a way to follow Carragher’s advice and close games out with more maturity.

They will undoubtedly bemoan the fact that Jurgen Klopp didn’t sign any defensive players in the summer capable of doing what Carragher is asking for, and that could come back to haunt them before they get another chance to sort things out.