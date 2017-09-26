Watch: Philippe Coutinho scores superb team goal to draw Liverpool level in Champions League tie

Philippe Coutinho scored a superb, well-worked team goal for the Reds this evening to draw the away side level in the Champions League tie against Spartak Moscow.

Coutinho, who nearly secured a move to Barcelona over the summer, scored a fantastic finish after playing a superb give-and-go with teammate Sadio Mane as the Reds scored an equaliser against the Russian Premier League side.

With finishing like that, Coutinho has just showed Liverpool fans exactly what they’ve missed during his absence.