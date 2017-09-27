Brilliant Chelsea tribute from ex-CFC talisman, emotional farewell to fans

Former Chelsea striker Diego Costa has posted an emotional farewell to supporters and the club after his return to Atletico Madrid.

The 28-year-old spent three years at Chelsea after joining the club in 2014, scoring 59 goals in 120 appearances in all competitions and winning two Premier League titles.

While he was roundly disliked by rivals for his playing style, he was largely adored by the Chelsea faithful, and although his split was tumultuous having refused to report back for training this season and pushed for a return to Atleti, he will still undoubtedly enjoy a strong bond with the west London giants.

In a tear-jerking farewell letter posted on Instagram, he’s paid tribute to the support he received from the fans throughout his stint at Stamford Bridge, but he’s now looking ahead to a new cycle in his career.

Costa won’t be able to play for the La Liga outfit until January once their transfer embargo is lifted, but he’ll likely travel with his teammates when they take on Chelsea in London in the Champions League in a month or so.

“Some cycles begin while others end. My cycle at Chelsea began three years ago – three remarkable years in all aspects – and I will never forget it.

“Two championship titles, a Community Shield, 120 matches, 59 goals and 24 assists later this cycle has ended. Not the way I would have wanted – far from it – but the best way possible. The wonderful fans of such equally admirable club and all team mates, as well as all clinical, administrative and logistics staff will remain forever in my mind and in my heart.

“Will bring them with me with the certainty that I will always be by their side as well, and I’m sure they will understand the reason why this cycle of mine has now ended – because I could not lose faith in myself. Thank you Chelsea for everything!”