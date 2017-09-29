‘Hand Wenger a pen so he can prepare new contract’ – Arsenal supporters in awe of fan-favourite after stellar display

Arsenal supporters saw Jack Wilshere get 90 minutes under his belt on Thursday as he put in a top-class performance against BATE Borisov in the Europa League.

The Gunners secured a 4-2 win over their Group H rivals to maintain their 100% record in the competition with two wins in two, but it was Wilshere’s performance that stole the limelight as he was given a rare start by Arsene Wenger who rotated his squad and made changes.

With his contract expiring at the end of the season, the 25-year-old is battling to prove his quality and worth to Wenger in order to earn a new deal and extend his stay at the Emirates.

On the basis of this performance, it’s clear that he still has a huge amount to offer Arsenal, as he pulled the strings in midfield at times while also producing decisive moments to set up his teammates on their way to scoring some wonderfully-worked goals.

It remains to be seen if he keeps his spot in the line-up this weekend when Arsenal take on Brighton at the Emirates on Sunday, but it’s clear what the fans thought of him in a sparkling display as seen below.

Aside from some just loving seeing Wilshere back in action, ESPN correspondent Mattias Karen was amongst those calling on Wenger and the club to hurry up and get a contract agreed to keep Wilshere: “Someone on the bench should hand Wenger a pen so he can start drawing up Wilshere’s new contract.”

Time will tell if they get the message and do so, but if Wilshere can continue to perform at this level, it’s surely a no-brainer for the north London giants…

