Man Utd confirmed line-up vs Crystal Palace: Lukaku starts after scare, trio passed fit

Man Utd will be out to continue to set the pace in the Premier League on Saturday when they host Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

Fancy winning £250,000? Play Hotshot Jackpot with Paddy Power for FREE to be in with a chance of winning. One lucky winner won £375,000 last week! We’re tipping Romelu Lukaku as first goalscorer in Man Utd vs Crystal Palace. Click here to make your pick!

Jose Mourinho’s men sit joint-top of the table with Man City after picking up 16 points from their opening six games and have looked hugely impressive thus far.

With the international break to follow, they’ll be keen to end on a high note heading into October, and Mourinho has picked a strong line-up as expected to secure another three points.

Romelu Lukaku has passed a late fitness test after emerging as a possible absentee having picked up a knock. However, the Belgian international will lead the line and will be supported by Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Marcus Rashford either side of him on the flanks.

Meanwhile, there were also concerns over Antonio Valencia, Phil Jones and Marouane Fellaini in midweek, but all three make the starting XI, with Mourinho making five changes to the team that started in the Champions League as Valencia, Jones Fellaini, Juan Mata and Marcus Rashford come in.