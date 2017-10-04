Key Chelsea stars result in €147.3m upturn in squad value claims football study

According to a football study, the value of the Chelsea squad has increased by €147.3m in the last three months, largely down to their new signings.

CIES Football Observatory have conducted what they describe as a scientific estimation of players’ transfer values, based on form, inflation, transfers and contract extensions.

As part of that study, they’ve assessed the increase in individual player transfer values between August 1 and October 1, and several Chelsea players feature in the top 100 biggest risers.

In total, they represent an increase of €147.3m in terms of those who made the top 100, although the number could be higher depending on how others outside the rankings will affect the final figure.

Antonio Rudiger and Alvaro Morata come in 12th and 13th place respectively, with the German international adding €24.8m while his new teammate adds €24.7m.

Both were summer recruits and would have signed long-term deals, and based on the algorithm used by CIES, they understandably represent the biggest increases.

In addition, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Davide Zappacosta, Marcos Alonso, Victor Moses, N’Golo Kante, Andreas Christensen and Danny Drinkwater make the top 100, and all add value to the Chelsea squad.

The study won’t matter too much to Antonio Conte though, as he will unsurprisingly prioritise adding value on the pitch as he looks to defend the club’s Premier League crown after winning the title in his first year in England.

Nevertheless, from a business perspective it’s always important for a club to continue to become more valuable, and in turn to look to make a profit on player sales or at least maintain their value compared to the transfer fee spent in order to avoid making significant losses over a number of years.

It’s a fascinating study from CIES, as the number crunching undoubtedly offers insight into how values of players are affected by transfers in particular.