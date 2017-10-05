Liverpool duo set for new contracts, but key LFC renewal still proving problematic

Liverpool are reportedly set to hand both Roberto Firmino and Ben Woodburn new contracts, but they’re struggling with another key player.

Aside from looking at ways to strengthen the squad moving forward, Jurgen Klopp and the hierarchy will also be considering how to keep the current squad together and which individuals deserve recognition.

According to The Liverpool Echo, Firmino is in line for a new contract as a reward for his form and influence over the past two years, while Woodburn will receive an improved deal when he turns 18 this month.

The former has reached double figures in scoring the last two years in all competitions, while Woodburn continues to knock on the door of the senior side and has made an impact for Wales to suggest that he has a bright future ahead of him.

In turn, while those situations seem relatively straightforward to sort out, it’s likely that Emre Can’s future will prove to be a bit more problematic for Liverpool as there has been no real change in his situation.

The 23-year-old’s current contract runs until July, but with Can said to be wanting to move into the bracket of the top earners at Anfield along with a desire to see a release clause included in terms, as per the Echo, it hasn’t been conducive to reaching an agreement between the two parties.

Given the improvements and maturity that Can has showed over the past year or so, they’ll surely hope that a compromise can be reached as they won’t want to lose him. However, the combative and powerful midfielder seems to still have question marks over his future, and the closer we move to next summer with no new agreement in place, it will leave the risk of seeing him depart on a free transfer open.

The former Bayer Leverkusen ace has scored two goals and provided two assists in nine appearances in all competitions so far this season, as he looks to better tallies of five goals and three assists in 40 outings last year.