Manchester United 8-3 Liverpool: Lukaku and Coutinho in attack as Red Devils dominate superb combined XI

Liverpool take on Manchester United in the Premier League this weekend, in what is always one of the stand-out fixtures of the season.

Still, with one side in considerably better form than the other right now, our combined XI on current form this season doesn’t promise the most evenly-sided affair.

United come out on top 8-3 in our best line up from both squads, with Jose Mourinho’s side looking by far the stronger set of players in almost every department…

GK: David de Gea would get into most starting XI’s in the top flight, in fairness, but in a battle against Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius it’s an absolute no-brainer for the goalie position here.

RB: One of the most improved players in the league this season, Antonio Valencia deserves his place at right-back, though you’d imagine Nathaniel Clyne would run him close if he’d been fit.

LB: It’s a pretty damning indictment that between these two great clubs the best they can muster up at left-back is Ashley Young, and that the second best choice would probably be James Milner, neither of whom would call that role their best position. Sort it out, guys.

CB: Eric Bailly takes one of the two spots, with United looking solid at the back so far this season and Liverpool looking anything but.

CB: So naturally, it’s Phil Jones next to him, with the England international another of this Red Devils squad who’s made real strides under the management of Mourinho.

DM: Nemanja Matic is an easy choice for one of the two central midfield positions, with the Serbian proving one of the signings of the summer after Chelsea bizarrely let him go.

DM: Finally a Liverpool player! Emre Can takes the second midfield spot after some superb all-action displays so far this season. Worth remembering he also did this for Germany the other night…

What a GOAL Emre Can!! 5-1pic.twitter.com/YaFWEDMzCd — Bayern & Germany ? (@iMiaSanMia_vid) October 8, 2017

RW: Six goals and one assist so far, it’s a pretty easy choice selecting Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah on the right flank.

LW: On the other side, it has to be Marcus Rashford after some seriously impressive performances at the start of this campaign, though he’d have been harder pushed for his place if Sadio Mane hadn’t landed himself that suspension…

AM: A little harsh on Henrikh Mkhitaryan perhaps, but Philippe Coutinho just gets the nod in the final attacking midfield spot after his incredible impact since returning from that, ahem, ‘back injury’.

CF: Finally, Romelu Lukaku is our 8th United player in the line up, and it’s fair to say the Belgian striker looks a serious contender for the Golden Boot and Player of the Year prizes if he carries on playing like this. 11 goals in 10 games so far, and he’ll fancy himself against this Liverpool defence on Saturday.

Liverpool and Man Utd combined XI in full: