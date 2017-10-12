Manchester United ready to hand new contract to key attacker to suggest Arsenal transfer raid being shelved

Manchester United are reportedly ready to hand Juan Mata a new contract amid transfer speculation suggesting they’re interested in Mesut Ozil.

A similar type of creative midfield player to Mata, Ozil was linked by the Independent recently as a top target for Jose Mourinho, who worked with the German at previous club Real Madrid.

However, that was followed up by a claim in the Sun that Mourinho remains unsure over certain aspects of the player, with Mata now looking like his preferred option in that part of the pitch.

According to the Daily Mirror, United are now set to extend the Spaniard’s Old Trafford stay by a year after he himself rejected the chance of a move away.

The report states that Mata turned down a big-money offer from the Chinese Super League to remain at United, where he has been a big success since joining from Chelsea back in 2014.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports have quoted Ozil’s agent suggesting talks are progressing well with Arsenal over a new contract, so it may be that both players will end up staying precisely where they are despite nearing the ends of their current deals.

Despite being sold by Mourinho whilst at previous club Chelsea, Mata has shone under the Portuguese since he took over at United, contributing to the club’s treble win of Community Shield, EFL Cup and Europa League last season.

In total, the 29-year-old has 37 goals in 155 games for the Red Devils, which of which was the all-important equaliser in the 2016 FA Cup final win over Crystal Palace.