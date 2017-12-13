Liverpool 0-0 West Brom player ratings, stats and reaction: referee denies Reds win as Klopp’s side fall behind in race for top four

Reds had goal harshly disallowed late in game

Klopp’s side failed to beat Ben Foster in the West Brom goal despite having 14 shots

Liverpool now sit 5th in league table as Spurs go ahead following their win

Liverpool were robbed of three points tonight, as a very harsh decision from referee Paul Tierney denied the Reds a late win against West Brom at Anfield tonight.

The key incident in the match occurred in the 82nd minute, a cross from Joe Gomez was turned home by Dominic Solanke, who thought he had given the home side a late lead.

However, referee Tierney ruled the goal out for handball, a decision that most thought was very harsh, as Klopp’s side looked to be robbed of all three points right at the depth.

The result now sees the Merseyside club now level on points with Spurs, with an inferior goal difference to the north London side meaning the Reds now sit in fifth place.

Player of the Match

West Brom’s Ahmed Hegazi will take most the plaudits tonight, as the Egyptian international did everything he could to deny Liverpool taking all three points against the Baggies tonight.

Hegazi was solid throughout, with the player doing very well to stop his compatriot Mohamed Salah and co scoring tonight.

This tweet sums up just how good the centre-back was this evening

When Hegazi empties his pocket today pic.twitter.com/XEoSr2qe5l — jonas ? (@ToastyJonas) December 13, 2017

Flop of the Match

Referee Paul Tierney had an absolute shocker tonight, with the 36-year-old very harshly denying Liverpool a goal in the 82nd minute for a handball.

How Tierney deemed Solanke’s goal as a deliberate handball is beyond most, with the ball bouncing off the player’s chest before hitting his arm as it went past Foster in the West Brom goal.

This tweet perfectly describes Tierney’s performance this evening.

Mané was poor, Can was poor but think the worst person on the pitch was Paul Tierney tbqh. — Simran ?? (@_ItsSimran) December 13, 2017

Stat of the Match

Liverpool could’ve really done with Mo Salah continuing this fine form tonight

23 – Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in 23 goals for Liverpool in all competitions this season (in 24 games), two more than any other player in the Premier League. Super. pic.twitter.com/Mvk5TICb4q — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 13, 2017

Player Ratings

Liverpool: Karius 6, Alexander-Arnold 7, Lovren 7, Klavan 7, Robertson 6, Wijnaldum 6, Can 7, Coutinho 6, Mane 6, Salah 6, Firmino 6 / Subs: Solanke 6, Gomez 6, Oxlade-Chamberlain

West Brom: Foster 7, Nyom 7, Hegazi 8, Evans 7, Gibbs 7, Livermore 6, Yacob 6, Krychowiak 7, Robson-Kanu 6, Rondon 6, McClean 6 / Subs: Rodirguez 6, Brunt 6

Reaction

Liverpool fans were all for slating referee Paul Tierney after the match tonight

Taxi for Paul Tierney — Boris de Pfeffel (@gerardoleary101) December 13, 2017

@FA sack paul tierney — Guntur Ramadhan (@GUNTUR1999) December 13, 2017

Paul Tierney is the worst referee I’ve ever seen — Rob Evans (@RobEvans2709) December 13, 2017