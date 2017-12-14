Arsenal on red alert over Real Madrid target as AC Milan enter the race to sign the superstar

AC Milan have entered the race to sign an in-demand Real Madrid star with Arsenal also set to pursue the talented youngster.

Arsene Wenger and Arsenal are likely to be on red alert following the news that AC Milan poised to make a move for the star.

Real Madrid’s Dani Ceballos in one of the most exciting talents in football and could be looking for a move away to gain more experience.

A report from the respected Italian outlet CalcioMercato has stated that AC Milan are poised to make a move for Ceballos who has featured in just 186 minutes in La Liga for Real Madrid this season with the star looking for more first-team action to help his development.

The report suggests that AC Milan will be looking to take the lead in the pursuit for the Spanish star.

The news comes in the same week that Spanish outlet DiaroGol revealed that Arsenal were amongst a list of clubs, including AC Milan, looking to free Ceballos away from Real where he has fallen out of favour with manager Zinedine Zidane.

Ceballos is just 21-years-old and recently signed from Real Betis to Madrid this summer but he has struggled to cement any constant game-time.

In order to prevent any stump in his development it looks as though the star may have to move away from Madrid before his career is even given a chance to get started at The Bernabeu.

Further, it looks as though Arsenal and AC Milan could be the two clubs to do battle over the star.