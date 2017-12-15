Real Madrid transfer news: Florentino Perez puts Chelsea & Tottenham stars on six-man summer Galactico wish-list

Real Madrid transfer news sees them linked with six big names for the summer

Florentino Perez does not expect to sign them all but wants to make changes in attack

Real Madrid will likely sign one striker and one attacking midfielder and could raid the Premier League

Latest Real Madrid transfer news emerging from Spain suggests Florentino Perez has big ambitions for next summer as he eyes potential raids on the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham.

According to Don Balon, there are six names on the Spanish giants’ radar, though Perez will hope to bring in two players from that list – a striker and an attacking midfielder or wide-forward.

This could be bad news for Chelsea and Spurs, with three hugely important players between them being lined up for potential moves to the Bernabeu.

Here’s a look at Perez’s six-man wish-list for the summer…

Eden Hazard (Chelsea)

Don Balon claim Eden Hazard is the name being requested most strongly by Real manager Zinedine Zidane, though Chelsea will surely do all they can to keep hold of the Belgian.

One of the best players in the world on his day, it’s easy to see how Hazard could fit in in Madrid and become a long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Harry Kane (Tottenham)

On fire in the Premier League this season, Harry Kane has been linked with Real Madrid before and his name has come up again in Don Balon’s report.

The England international looks a certain upgrade on the struggling Karim Benzema, who has just two La Liga goals to his name this season.

