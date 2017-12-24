£26m Manchester United star nailed on to leave next summer as European giants fight over his signature

A Manchester United star looks finally set to leave Old Trafford after his future had hung in the balance for a prolonged period.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan is lining up a summer exit from Old Trafford after being exiled from Jose Mourinho’s Man United plans.

Mkhitaryan is wanted by both Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund.

A report from the Sun has stated that Inter are increasingly keen on taking Mkhitaryan away from United after the Armenian has seemingly fallen out of Jose Mourinho’s plans at Old Trafford.

However, the report does state that Inter could struggle to purchase Mkhitaryan next summer due to UEFA financial fairplay regulations. This would instead lead the Serie A club to attempt to loan the attacker rather than purchase him on a permanent deal.

If United were unhappy with a proposed loan deal however it could re-open the door to Mkhitaryan’s former club Dortmund who are also interested in the star.

Mkhitaryan signed from Dortmund in in the summer of 2016 for a fee of £26.3m. (Per Sky Sports).

Mkhitaryan made 24 appearances in the Premier League last year in his debut season which was impressive considering that the star was instantly frozen out of Mourinho’s plans upon arrival.

However, the 28-year-old has made just 13 appearances this season for United with Mourinho once again opting to give the star further harsh treatment.

It appears that Jose’s tough love is stating to grate on Mkhitaryan and there are certainly big European clubs ready to rescue him.