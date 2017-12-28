Manchester United & Chelsea transfer boost as Champions League giants slash asking price for £53m star

Manchester United and Chelsea will be happy with this latest transfer news

Juventus have reportedly lowered their demands for this star player

Alex Sandro can now leave for around £53million in the January transfer window

READ MORE: Dybala WAG – hot picture gallery of Man Utd target’s girlfriend

Manchester United and Chelsea look to have received a major boost in their transfer pursuit of Juventus left-back Alex Sandro, whose asking price seems to have been lowered.

The Daily Record recently linked United with an interest in the Brazil international for around £62million, while the Express claimed Chelsea were after him and that his club wanted as much as £70m.

Latest reports claim that may have been significantly lowered by Juve as Tuttosport say the club are now willing to let him go for as little as £53m.

Sandro should not be short of suitors after his top performances in Serie A down the years, showing himself to be one of the finest full-backs in Europe.

Chelsea could do with an alternative to Marcos Alonso at left wing-back, and Sandro seems ideal to slot into Antonio Conte’s system.

United, meanwhile, have used Ashley Young out of position in that area for much of this season, with Jose Mourinho seemingly not trusting Luke Shaw.

Sandro would certainly be a welcome addition to the Premier League and could be another expensive defensive purchase this winter after Liverpool yesterday announced a deal for Virgil van Dijk at £75million, according to BBC Sport.