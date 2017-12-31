Jesse Lingard WAG: Stunning model Jena Frumes gallery as Man Utd ace accused of cheating

Man Utd star Jesse Lingard accused of cheating on Jena Frumes

American model sizzles in her Instagram snaps

Pair rumoured to have been dating for around a year

Man Utd ace Jesse Lingard probably won’t want to look at the papers on Sunday morning, as his personal life has made the headlines.

According to The Sun, the 25-year-old has been caught out cheating on model Jena Frumes, who he has been dating for a year, with a woman named Leonie Borek.

Naturally, further details have been included in the report but those are all alleged claims for now while Lingard hasn’t, and probably won’t get the chance to, put his side of the story forward.

In turn, we’re more interested in Frumes and trying to wrap our heads around why he would even potentially consider cheating on her as per the report if she is indeed dating the Man Utd star.

The US Instagram model, 24, has seemingly made quite the impression on Lingard, while she’s bagged 2.6 million followers on the social media platform to suggest that she’s a pretty big deal!

Judging on the photos below, it doesn’t take much to realise why as she looks absolutely stunning.

It remains to be seen how the situation plays out for Lingard and whether or not he has ruined his relationship with Frumes, as she posted the below tweet on the day the allegations came out, which would suggest that she’s not impressed with what she’s seen.

May your loyalty be stronger than your temptations in 2018! — Jena (@jenafrumes) December 30, 2017

All we can say is that we’re very impressed with her Instagram page…