“Clearly Man City’s best player” – Fans rave about City ace following star’s return in 3-1 win over Watford

Man City beat Watford 3-1 in the Premier League tonight as Pep Guardiola’s side continued their mightily impressive start to this season.

The home side opened the scoring through a goal from Raheem Sterling, a strike which came after just 39 seconds, the fastest we’ve seen in the Premier League so far this campaign.

The lead was then doubled after Christian Kabasele put the ball into his own net following a De Bruyne cross, with Argentine Sergio Aguero wrapping up the scoring in the 63rd minute.

The Hornets pulled one back seven minutes from time through Andre Gray, however it wasn’t enough as Guardiola’s side continued their unbeaten start.

After the match, fans took to social media to rave about the performance of Spanish international David Silva on his return to City’s starting line-up.

Here are a few select tweets from fans praising the Spaniard for his performance against Marco Silva’s side this evening.

