“Clearly Man City’s best player” – Fans rave about City ace following star’s return in 3-1 win over Watford

Man City beat Watford 3-1 in the Premier League tonight as Pep Guardiola’s side continued their mightily impressive start to this season.

The home side opened the scoring through a goal from Raheem Sterling, a strike which came after just 39 seconds, the fastest we’ve seen in the Premier League so far this campaign.

The lead was then doubled after Christian Kabasele put the ball into his own net following a De Bruyne cross, with Argentine Sergio Aguero wrapping up the scoring in the 63rd minute.

The Hornets pulled one back seven minutes from time through Andre Gray, however it wasn’t enough as Guardiola’s side continued their unbeaten start.

After the match, fans took to social media to rave about the performance of Spanish international David Silva on his return to City’s starting line-up.

Here are a few select tweets from fans praising the Spaniard for his performance against Marco Silva’s side this evening.

De Bruyne is good, but David Silva is clearly Man City’s best player. — Ben (@benlittle23) January 2, 2018

David Silva still the best ever to play for our club, yeah KDB is playing well… but Silva is different class. — Sean (@RssfSean) January 2, 2018

I’ve never witnessed a player like David Silva before, he is class in every aspect of the game. #MCFC — ColinTheKing (@KingofKippax) January 2, 2018

David Silva is beyond world class, the guy is rigged — nath (@_NathHumphreys) January 2, 2018

David silva makes this team he’s a whole new level of top class — Gandhi ? (@Joshhughesie) January 2, 2018

Good result tonight, what a difference David Silva makes to that team ??? #mcfc — Ollie J (@OllieJ1894) January 2, 2018

David Silva is so good, man's like a fine wine — josh? (@efcjosh_) January 2, 2018