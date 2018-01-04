£40million Arsenal target to be granted January transfer on one condition

Arsenal have reportedly received a major boost in their pursuit of Riyad Mahrez due to Leicester City apparently now being willing to sell him in this January’s transfer window.

The Algeria international was recently linked again with the Gunners by Le Beuter, who also noted Arsene Wenger’s previous interest in the player, only to fail to meet Leicester’s asking price.

According to the Metro, the Foxes have now cooled their stance on keeping Mahrez, but only on the condition that they receive a suitable offer for the player.

They add that Roma failed with a £32m bid for the 26-year-old in the summer, with Leicester at the time holding out for closer to £40m for their star attacker.

Mahrez could be an ideal signing for Arsenal at this moment in time as they face the departure of Alexis Sanchez either this winter or in the summer.

The Chile international is out of contract at the Emirates Stadium at the end of the season and the Daily Telegraph report that City are weighing up a possible early move for him in the coming weeks due to Gabriel Jesus’ recent injury.

Mahrez is a similarly dangerous and versatile attacking player, who has the added bonus of knowing the Premier League well and even winning it in Leicester’s shock triumph of 2015/16 – more than many of Arsene Wenger’s current squad have managed.