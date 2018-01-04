Chelsea star contacts Champions League giants over transfer after being turned down by Barcelona

Chelsea defender David Luiz has contacted Real Madrid over a transfer

Chelsea defender David Luiz has reportedly contacted Real Madrid over sealing a possible transfer to the Bernabeu after failing to engineer himself a move to Barcelona.

The Brazil international has not been a regular at Stamford Bridge this season and wants to leave for Real Madrid as there looks to be no way back for him under Antonio Conte, according to Don Balon.

Luiz was a key performer for Chelsea last season and could slot in well at Real Madrid, with Don Balon claiming there has been some interest from the Spanish giants’ end as well.

The report adds that Chelsea have an interest in AC Milan defender Leonardo Bonucci, whose arrival would almost certainly signal the end of Luiz’s Blues career.

The 30-year-old may feel hard done by after his role in the club’s success last season, and indeed in his first spell in west London before he also shone at Paris Saint-Germain.

Still, it’s easy to see why Conte may feel Bonucci would be an upgrade, and why he may be keen to be reunited with a player he’s worked with before at both Juventus and the Italian national team.