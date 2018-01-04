Jose Mourinho wants £50m Man Utd target in January, PL rivals line up replacement

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho said to be pushing for £50m signing

January arrival could happen, but Luke Shaw won’t be impressed

Tottenham eye replacement for Rose, set sights on Sessegnon

Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen on Man Utd making a £50m swoop for Tottenham left-back Danny Rose, but it remains to be seen if it happens in January.

Speculation over a move to Old Trafford is seemingly building, but with Luke Shaw starting the last three Premier League games, he’ll feel as though he’s finally made a breakthrough under Mourinho.

The left-back position has been problematic for the Portuguese tactician, with Ashley Young having to fill in. Although he’s done a commendable job in that role, a long-term option to provide a proper solution is surely on the agenda to offer a sense of balance to what Antonio Valencia offers on the opposite flank.

Shaw will hope that he’s the man for the job now, but according to The Sun, Rose is back on the transfer radar for Mourinho, who is said to be pushing to convince the hierarchy at United to launch a £50m bid for the Spurs star.

The report goes on to add a crucial sub-plot too, in that if Tottenham are successful with a £30m bid for Fulham youngster Ryan Sessegnon, it could help Man Utd’s cause in prising Rose away from the north London outfit this month.

While the left-back spot has been a problem at times for Mourinho, it’s arguably worth waiting until the summer to now address it, if even necessary at that point.

With Shaw breaking back into the team and looking to establish himself in the line-up on a consistent basis, it could be enough to convince United to save themselves from splashing out £50m on Rose and spending it more wisely elsewhere on the squad.