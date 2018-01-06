Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp emerges as surprise contender for manager’s job at Champions League giants

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is on Real Madrid’s radar

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is also among three main contenders

Zinedine Zidane’s position doesn’t look entirely safe

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has emerged as a surprise candidate to replace Zinedine Zidane as Real Madrid manager next season, according to Don Balon.

The German tactician has had a mixed time at Anfield, though overall many would probably argue that he’s somewhat struggled to live up to expectations.

Still, Klopp was highly rated at Borussia Dortmund, where he won two Bundesliga titles and reached the 2013 Champions League final, only to narrowly lose to Bayern Munich.

It could be that Klopp would do better with the kind of resources he’d have at his disposal at the Bernabeu, and that would undoubtedly be tempting for any manager of his calibre.

Zidane hasn’t had things all his own way this term, unlike his first season and a half in charge of Los Blancos, when he won two Champions League titles and La Liga.

The French tactician may now be under pressure, with Don Balon claiming Florentino Perez is looking at Klopp, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte and Germany head coach Joachim Low as potential replacements.