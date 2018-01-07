Arsenal 2-4 Nottingham Forest player ratings, stats and reaction: Walcott dismal in huge upset

Fans were treated to the tie of the round as Championship side Nottingham Forest hosted FA Cup holders Arsenal.

Nottingham Forest were awarded two penalties alongside a red card against Arsenal in a cup thriller.

Theo Walcott, amongst other Arsenal stars, was slammed for his performance.

Fans were treated to a thriller as Nottingham Forest hosted Arsenal in the third round of the FA Cup.

Forest went ahead after just 20 minutes through Eric Lichaj and the right-back went on to add a sensational second on the 44th minute to put the home side 2-1 up heading into half-time.

Despite a Danny Welbeck goal in the second-half Arsenal were unable to hold off the championship side who added another two goals to their tally in the second-half with Kieran Dowell as-well as 18-year-old Ben Brereton also notching.

Forest were reduced to ten men in the final minutes of the game with Joe Worrall seeing reed but they were able to hang on to precede into the fourth round while knocking out not only the FA Cup holders but also the most successful manager in FA Cup history.

Man of the match

18-year-old Ben Brereton lead the line with superb composer far above his age. The teenager was a lone striker against the Premier League giants but he was able to take on the Arsenal back four with ease.

The youngster ran the channels superbly and his pace was too much to handle for the experienced Arsenal defenders.

Flop of the match

It’s easy to blame a defender or goalkeeper when a side leak four goals but attention cannot be drawn away from the dismal display from Theo Walcott.

The England star should have been rearing to fill his boots today against the Championship side but the winger was isolated and disengaged throughout.

This could be the start of the end for Walcott and after a first-half of the season being plagued by a lack of opportunities it looks as though there could be even less moving forward.

Stat of the match

Player ratings

Nottingham Forest: Smith 7, Lichaj 9, Mancienne 7, Worrall 6, Traore 7, Osborn 7, Cash 7, Clough, Brereton 9, Dowell 8, Vaughan 7,

Subs: Mills n/a, McKay n/a, Walker 7.

Arsenal: Ospina 6, Debuchy 4, Mertesacker 5, Holding 4, Willock 5, Elneny 5, Maitland-Niles 6, Nelson 6, Iwobi 4, Walcott 3, Welbeck 6.

Subs: Akpom n/a, Nketiah 6.

Reaction

Arsenal fans were understandably distraught with exiting the FA Cup as holders in just the third round to Championship side Nottingham Forrest…

Just go, Wenger. You’ve dragged Arsenal into a never-ending mire of mediocrity & destroyed your once great legacy. Show some bloody self-respect man & GO. pic.twitter.com/AHhI6gGCuz — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 7, 2018

the team defended like school kids. Walcott should be sold after this game.FFS — Keep The Faith (@ObakhenaDaniels) January 7, 2018

The sooner we sell Walcott the better…..the kids showing more desire and talent than him out there #NFFCvAFC — Mark Connolly (@macon1375) January 7, 2018