Chelsea clear the way for £53m superstar to join Manchester United

Chelsea have reportedly cleared the way for a £53m superstar to join Manchester United.

Juventus star Alex Sandro has been a longterm target for both Manchester United and Chelsea and it now appears that the star could be cleared for an Old Trafford arrival.

Jose Mourinho eyes Alex Sandro to help Man United close the gap on Man City.

READ ALSO: Boost for Manchester United as €60m target prepares for Premier League by learning English

Chelsea are set to clear the way for Manchester United to land longterm Juventus target Alex Sandro.

A report from the Sun has stated that the Blues will drop their interest in the Brazilian full-back allowing United and Jose Mourinho to take the pole position in the race to land the star.

Further, the report suggests that the Red Devils are preparing to spend big on the star with £53m lined up to prize the star away from Serie A.

While it may come as a blow to Chelsea fans that Alex Sandro could now be heading for Old Trafford rather than Stamford Bridge it is certainly United who require the star’s services to a far greater extent.

While Chelsea have Marcos Alonso in their ranks as one of the best Premier League left-backs, United are without an established regular in the position.

Matteo Darmian, Daley Blind and Luke Shaw have all failed to establish themselves as regulars this season in the position and Mourinho often has to rely on converted winger to full-back Ashley Young to fulfil the position.

Alex Sandro could certainly be the man to solve Man United’s full-back issues and more importantly he could help Mourinho to close the gap on rivals Manchester City in 2018.