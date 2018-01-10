Personal terms AGREED! Man Utd edge closer to signing £30m-rated star

Jose Mourinho could be edging ever closer to welcoming his first January signing at Man Utd, with claims that the club has agreed on personal terms with a top target.

Despite United falling adrift in the Premier League title race, there is still plenty to play for moving forward beyond this season as Mourinho could look to strengthen his squad.

It seems as though they are going to edge closer and closer to signing out-of-favour Paris Saint-Germain star Lucas Moura, with La Gazzetta dello Sport reporting that they’ve agreed on personal terms with the Brazilian star.

The 25-year-old has struggled for playing time this season, making just six appearances in all competitions, as with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe joining the club last summer, he’s been demoted down the pecking order.

As a result, it’s no surprise that he’s eager for a move elsewhere, while Man Utd have had their troubles this season with being a little more dynamic in their attacking play.

With Romelu Lukaku going through goal droughts and Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Juan Mata not always delivering, the responsibility has often fallen on the likes of Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial to step up and make something happen.

Moura would be a solution, with the report noting that he wants to play for Mourinho, although it’s not yet clear on what terms he would join the Red Devils.

An agreement is still needed between the two clubs, with United pushing for a loan deal, while PSG want £30m for their fringe star. However, it’s a significant breakthrough if terms of his contract have already been agreed upon.