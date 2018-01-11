Liverpool cleared to seal superb January transfer due to Euro giants’ financial issues

Liverpool could reportedly be cleared to seal the transfer of Naby Keita early as his club RB Leipzig consider raising extra funds from his sale this January.

According to Bild, translated by the Liverpool Echo, the Bundesliga club have some Financial Fair Play worries to keep in mind, and could therefore be more tempted to take some extra money from Liverpool, who are eager to land Keita now.

As BBC Sport reported in August, the Reds already have a deal agreed to bring the Guinea international in for next season, but Jurgen Klopp may now bring that forward after the departure of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona.

The Brazilian’s exit leaves a major hole in Liverpool’s attacking midfield department, and Keita could be the ideal answer for Klopp if he is released early.

Naby Keita
Naby Keita could seal his transfer to Liverpool this January instead

According to Bild, it would likely only take an extra £13-17.5million on top of the initial transfer fee to persuade Leipzig to let the 22-year-old move this month.

A strong, skillful and technically gifted midfielder, Keita can fill a variety of midfield roles, and looks almost ideal to fill that void left by Coutinho at Anfield.

Unfortunately, he would not be eligible to play in the Champions League in the second half of the season, but having him available for the Premier League and FA Cup would easily make up for that.

