Bad news for Chelsea: Premier League boss deals potential blow to Blues’ reported pursuit of 52-goal ace amid transfer rumours

Chelsea have been linked with the 29-year-old in recent weeks

Blues have been dealt a blow in their reported pursuit of the player

Premier League manager has said that his side are intending to sell the forward

Chelsea have been dealt a blow in their reported pursuit of West Ham striker Andy Carroll, after boss David Moyes said that the Hammers’ intention is “not to let anyone go”.

This is according to Sky Sports, who state that the west London side had been linked with the England striker according to some news outlets, and that Moyes has spoken out about his side’s willingness to let the former Newcastle forward go.

Speaking about the future of his players, Moyes said that “we have got no players here who we want to leave. We need to add to our squad. So, ideally, we strengthen. My intention is not to let anyone go.”

Since joining the Hammers from fellow Premier League side Liverpool in the summer of 2012, Carroll has been fairly impressive for David Moyes’ side.

In 128 games for the Hammers, the England international has managed to score a total of 32 goals and contribute 18 assists, a fairly decent record.

In his Premier League career so far, Carroll has been able to amass a fairly impressed total, with the former Newcastle man bagging 52 goals and 25 assists in 195 games.

Carroll’s height and immense strength has seen some label the 29-year-old as one of the best target men in the entire Premier League.

Should Moyes’ words come true and West Ham not let Carroll leave, it’ll be interesting to see who the Blues target next.