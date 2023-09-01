Former Liverpool striker Andy Carroll joins French second tier club

Former Premier League striker Andy Carroll has made a move to Ligue 2 side Amiens on a free transfer.

Amiens has officially announced the signing on their social media channels.

Andy Carroll’s career has seen a remarkable trajectory from being considered one of the top strikers in the Premier League during his time at Newcastle United to playing in the French second division.

During his tenure at Newcastle, Carroll scored 34 goals and provided 26 assists in 134 appearances for the club.

In 2011, his impressive form earned him a £35 million move to Liverpool, which was a British transfer record at the time. However, his stint at Anfield did not match expectations, as he struggled to replicate his previous success.

Carroll managed to score 11 goals and contribute 6 assists in 58 appearances for Liverpool before being loaned to West Ham and later making the move permanent.

Injuries took a toll on Carroll’s career, and after spells at West Brom and Reading, he has now embarked on a new chapter in France with Amiens in Ligue 2.