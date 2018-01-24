Henrikh Mkhitaryan reveals which Arsenal star he’s most looking forward to playing alongside

Arsenal star Mkhitaryan sounds excited to be part of team’s style of play

Ozil singled out for individual praise from the Gunners new signing

Creative duo could be a dream for Lacazette this season

Arsenal new boy Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been speaking about his new teammates, but Mesut Ozil has been singled out for a big reason.

The 29-year-old was officially confirmed as a Gunners player earlier this week, moving to north London in the swap deal that saw Alexis Sanchez join Manchester United.

Despite losing one of their best players, Arsenal still have a highly-talented squad under Arsene Wenger, but there is one star name that Mkhitaryan has conceded he’s looking forward to linking up with in particular.

Perhaps unsurprisingly to some, that player is Ozil, with the pair both known for their technical quality and creative abilities to produce assists for others.