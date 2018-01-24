Henrikh Mkhitaryan reveals which Arsenal star he’s most looking forward to playing alongside

- Arsenal star Mkhitaryan sounds excited to be part of team’s style of play
Arsenal new boy Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been speaking about his new teammates, but Mesut Ozil has been singled out for a big reason.
The 29-year-old was officially confirmed as a Gunners player earlier this week, moving to north London in the swap deal that saw Alexis Sanchez join Manchester United.
Despite losing one of their best players, Arsenal still have a highly-talented squad under Arsene Wenger, but there is one star name that Mkhitaryan has conceded he’s looking forward to linking up with in particular.
Perhaps unsurprisingly to some, that player is Ozil, with the pair both known for their technical quality and creative abilities to produce assists for others.
“Here at Arsenal I know that lots of players move a lot and it’s incredible the way [the team] plays. I will do my best to assist them as well,” he told Arsenal Player.
“I think it will be really fun to play alongside Ozil. Everyone knows he’s a fantastic player, he’s an assist king! I look forward to it.”
Ozil has racked up 203 assists in 526 games as a professional, with 51 coming in 135 Premier League games as he has consistently been a source of creative class for Arsenal in the final third since he joined the club from Real Madrid in 2013.
Although Mkhitaryan struggled to find his best form at Old Trafford, he showed in his last campaign at Borussia Dortmund what a top playmaker he is, with a staggering 32 assists in 52 games for the Bundesliga giants.
If the Armenian international can rediscover that level of form and pair it with Ozil’s influence, then it can surely only lead to positive things for Arsenal.
One man in particular should be relishing the prospect of playing in front of the pair, with Alexandre Lacazette now likely to be tasked with scoring goals regularly for the Gunners after Sanchez’s exit.
Based on the figures above, the Frenchman will likely not be short of goalscoring opportunities in the weeks and months ahead.
