Real Madrid open talks over raiding Tottenham for crucial figure, he’s tempted by Bernabeu switch

Real Madrid have made contact over hiring Mauricio Pochettino

The Tottenham manager is emerging as a top target to replace Zinedine Zidane

It’s claimed Pochettino could be tempted by an offer from the Spanish giants

Real Madrid have reportedly initiated contact with associates of Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino as they step up their efforts to bring him to the Bernabeu.

The Argentine has impressed with his work as Spurs boss, turning the north London outfit into genuine title contenders and delivering Champions League football since he joined in 2014.

Pochettino potentially looks like becoming one of the world’s best managers and may soon be more ideally suited for a job at a more established European power.

They don’t come much bigger than Real, who are already working on a deal to lure the 45-year-old to Spain, according to the Daily Mail.

Pochettino could be an ideal replacement for the struggling Zinedine Zidane, whose side have fallen well behind Barcelona in the La Liga title race this season.

While the French tactician could perhaps still save his job by winning a third Champions League title in a row, that seems unlikely given the way his team has performed for much of the campaign.

Pochettino could be ideal to help Madrid go up a level next season, and the Mail claim he’s tempted to take up the offer at the Bernabeu.

Tottenham plan to move into a new stadium next season and could certainly do without this kind of disruption to such an important figure at the club.