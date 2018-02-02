Real Madrid given green light to negotiate stunning transfer swoop for £200m star as Neymar alternative

Harry Kane has given Real Madrid the go-ahead to negotiate a transfer with Tottenham

The England international wants to leave Spurs and move to Spain

Kane has previously been linked as a potential £200million transfer target for Madrid

Tottenham striker Harry Kane reportedly wants to leave the club and has given Real Madrid the green light to contact Spurs over a potential transfer, according to Don Balon.

The England international is said to be on Madrid’s radar as a ‘Plan B’ option to signing Neymar, after PSG gave the Spanish giants a firm ‘no’ over the possibility of landing the Brazilian megastar.

Neymar only joined PSG this season and a deal certainly looked ambitious, so Don Balon claim Madrid are now looking at Kane and Chelsea star Eden Hazard as alternatives.

Los Blancos could be in luck as well, with the report stating that Hazard has agreed on a move to the Bernabeu and that Kane is also pushing to make the move to Spain.

The 24-year-old has been one of Europe’s deadliest strikers for the last few years now, and it’s little surprise to see Spurs could struggle to keep hold of him.

Don Balon claim Kane has told Real to make a move for him as he looks to leave Tottenham, with La Liga his favoured destination.

Given the struggles of Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema up front for Real this season, Kane would certainly add some much-needed firepower to Zinedine Zidane’s squad.

The Daily Mail recently stated Kane was a target for Real in a deal likely to cost them around £200million.