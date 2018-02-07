“He is the perfect player for Manchester United” – Red Devils legend Wayne Rooney gives view on 29-year-old Man United ace

Player impressed in win against Huddersfield on Saturday

Rooney spoke about the player on Sky Sports

Former Man United ace has described the player as “perfect” for the club

SEE MORE: Manchester United set £115million asking price for star player amid growing transfer speculation

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has had his say on Alexis Sanchez, saying that the winger is the “perfect” player for the club.

This is according to the Express, who are reporting that Rooney thinks that the former Arsenal man can help Romelu Lukaku out at Old Trafford.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ ‘Monday Night Football’ as reported by the Express, Rooney said “For me he is the perfect player for Manchester United. He’s got aggression, he’s got passion, desire. You can see he’s a winner.”

Rooney then also went on to add “So I think that’s sort of what Manchester United have lacked, players around Lukaku who are going to push Lukaku on as well and try and help him, give him a bit more freedom, score more goals.”

Since joining the club from Arsenal on Deadline Day, Sanchez has failed to hit the heights we saw him show during his time at the Emirates.

However, during his side’s match against Huddersfield on Saturday, the winger was on top form, as Sanchez scored the second in his side’s 2-0 win over the Terriers, with the 29-year-old being at the heart of all things dangerous going forward for the Red Devils.

During his time with the Gunners, Sanchez became very highly rated, with some even regarding the player as one of the best in the league during his three and a half season stint with the Gunners.

Under the guidance of Arsene Wenger, Sanchez managed to clock up a total of 80 goals and 46 assists in 166 appearances, an impressive record.

Following his strike against David Wagner’s side this past Saturday, it’ll be interesting to see if Sanchez can keep his goalscoring run going in his side’s clash against Newcastle on Sunday.

In his 13 years at Old Trafford, Rooney became a club legend, with the now-Everton forward scoring a total 253 goals and bagging 145 assists in 559 appearances.