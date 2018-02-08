Man Utd, Man City both suffer major transfer blow, agent responds to speculation

Jorginho’s agent responds to speculation linking him with Man Utd, Man City

Appears to dismiss the suggestion of a move to the Premier League

Midfield ace currently focused on trying to win Serie A title

Man Utd and Man City have both been linked with a move for Napoli midfielder Jorginho, but it doesn’t appear as though he’s open to a switch.

The 26-year-old has established himself as a key figure in the Napoli side, excelling under Maurizio Sarri as they look to try and win the Serie A title this season.

While that should be his main focus right now, his agent has addressed speculation suggesting that his client could move elsewhere, and has seemingly poured cold water over it.

“Jorginho is fine, he’s always at Napoli’s disposal,” Joao Santos told Radio Crc, as reported by Football Italia. “He’s fine with Sarri, he plays his role and he’s happy.

“Manchester United and Manchester City? I’m glad to come here [to Naples] too, it’s a very Brazilian climate. In Manchester it rains too often!”

The requirement that both United and City have for a new midfielder is clear, as with the former, Michael Carrick is set to retire at the end of the season, as per The Sun, while Marouane Fellaini is on an expiring contract.

If Jose Mourinho were to lose that duo, he would be short in midfield in his bid to compete for multiple trophies next season and beyond, and so Jorginho would be a stellar option to fill that void.

As for City, Yaya Toure will also see his contract expire at the end of the season, and while Fernandinho has had a heavy workload as an almost ever-present in Pep Guardiola’s side this year, he turns 33 in May.

Both clubs need midfield reinforcements, but based on his agent’s comments above, it doesn’t appear as though Jorginho will be the solution for either.

