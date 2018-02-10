Huge boost for Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp squashes report £23m star has agreed deal with Serie A giant

Jurgen Klopp has handed a huge boost to Liverpool fans by suggesting that a wanted star could extend his future at Liverpool despite being linked with a move to the Serie A.

Emre Can had been heavily linked with a move away from Liverpool to Juventus with his contract set to expire this summer.

However, Jurgen Klopp has hinted that the midfielder could instead remain at Liverpool.

A report from the respected Italian outlet CalcioMercato has suggested that Klopp’s latest comments could mean that Can may remain at Liverpool by dismissing that Can had agreed a new deal with Juventus prior to a summer move.

Klopp stated, “No. He didn’t come in my office and say so. Nothing new about that. I think everything is possible, but there’s nothing else to say about it. There’s no decision made, otherwise we would have said.” (Comments per CalcioMercato)

Can has been continually linked with a move to Juventus with TalkSport reporting last summer that the Serie A giants were lining up a £23m move for the German midfielder.

Further, the Daily Mail reported just yesterday that Juventus were growing more and more confident of securing a deal for Can.

The midfielder’s future still appears uncertain but for the first time in while there is now a positive boost in the Can saga for Liverpool fans given Klopp’s recent comments.