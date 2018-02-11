(Video) “Worth £200m” – Liverpool fans ecstatic with star after “unbelievable skill” against Southampton

Liverpool comfortably swept Southampton aside today thanks to goals from both Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

Liverpool fans took to social media after the game to heap praise upon Firmino following his audacious assist for Salah’s goal.

Some Liverpool supporters even speculated that Firmino could now be worth £200m after his recent performances.

Liverpool took home a comfortable three points this afternoon after beating Southampton 2-0 thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

Virgil van Dijk made his first return to his former club since his January switch to Liverpool and looked unfazed despite being booed throughout by the home fans.

It was the Brazilian Firmino however who stole the show for Jurgen Klopp’s men during today’s victory.

Firmino opened the scoring on the 6th minute after some questionable defending from Southampton and then turned provider on the 42nd with an audacious piece of skill.

The Brazilian produced an outstanding back-heel to play through team-mate Mohamed Salah to score his 22nd Premier League goal of the season.

Firmino himself now has 20 goals in a single season for the first-time since signing for Liverpool.

Further, the striker’s link-up play is also being applauded following today’s superb assist.

Firmino now has 6 assists for the season in the Premier League alongside his 12 goals.

Liverpool fans took to social media to heap praise upon their Brazilian forward, while speculating how much he could now be worth in the current market.

Firmino’s backheel is NSFW. Mo’s smile when hugging him could cure leprosy pic.twitter.com/lslNNKZ3Xx — Marcos Baez (@MarkyMark913) February 11, 2018

Ridiculous skill from Firmino 2-0 #SFCvLFC — alex whiteman (@alexwhiteman49) February 11, 2018

Firmino deserves 2 assists chalked down for that one. Unbelievable skill. — Peter Cox (@petercox5) February 11, 2018

Salah got man of the match? Further proof that Roberto Firmino is criminally underrated, still. Was outstanding today. — Kai (@TheKopSings) February 11, 2018