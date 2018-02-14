£40m star responds to Arsenal and Liverpool transfer rumours

Jack Butland has commented on links with Arsenal and Liverpool

The £40million-rated goalkeeper says he’s committed to Stoke City

Butland would undoubtedly make a fine signing for either club

Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland has responded to transfer rumours linking him with Arsenal and Liverpool that appeared in the Sun last week.

The England international is regarded as one of the finest shot-stoppers in the Premier League on his day and could undoubtedly be an upgrade on the likes of Petr Cech and Simon Mignolet in that position for either club.

The Sun claimed Arsenal and Liverpool were both in for Butland, valued at around £40million, but the 24-year-old himself tweeted about the speculation in an attempt to put the story to bed.

Before this spreads any further, i haven’t told the club i want to leave, i’m focused on doing everything i can to keep the club in this division! stop believing everything you read! https://t.co/2VN8N8OCFa — Jack Butland (@JackButland_One) February 13, 2018

Stoke fans would appear to have little to worry about on that front, then, though they do face a real fight to stay in the top flight this term and failure to do so would surely mean losing their best players such as Butland.

The Potters are currently 19th in the table, two points away from safety, and have already suffered 14 defeats in the league this season – the joint-worst record in the division.

Butland would surely not settle for playing in the Championship next term if clubs able to offer the realistic chance of trophies and European football came in, particularly as he’ll feel he’s a potential England no.1 for the next few years to come.

Fans will be glad to see he’s committed for the time being to helping them stay up, but the long-term prospects of him remaining at the bet365 Stadium are surely not too great.