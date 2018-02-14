“Best touch in world football” – Man City fans loving performance of “pure quality” ace following Champions League demolition of Basel

Man City fans were overjoyed with the performance of Bernardo Silva in their 4-0 win over Basel tonight in the Champions League round of 16.

The away side opened the scoring through a fine header from Ilkay Gundogan, with Silva then adding a second with a fantastically executed volley just minutes later to double their lead.

Aguero then put the result out of sight with fabulous 25-yard effort which sailed past the Basel ‘keeper, with German Gundogan then bagging his second and City’s fourth of the game just after half time with a fantastic curling effort.

After the match, City fans took to Twitter to heap praise on Portuguese international Bernardo Silva for his performance in their thrashing of Basel.

Here are a few select tweets from fans praising the midfielder for his performance this evening as his side all but booked their place in the next round of the competition.

